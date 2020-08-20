Means joins Charles Harris as the expected second-string duo at defensive end for the Falcons, Matthew Tabeek of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old has been with the Falcons nearly two years now, but his anticipated role for this upcoming season is perhaps involved as ever as he hopes to build on a career-high 15 percent defensive snap share from 2018. Means was unable to suit up for a single game last season because of a ruptured Achilles suffered during offseason workouts, but now it appears that he is well on his way towards earning a backup position along the Falcons' defensive line for 2020.