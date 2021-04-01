The Falcons re-signed Means on a one-year contract Thursday, Falcons' Communications Coordinator Gaby Moran reports.
After a 2020 campaign filled with career highs in tackles (38), sacks (three) and forced fumbles (two), Means will return to Atlanta. Means will continue his depth position along the team's defensive line in the upcoming season.
