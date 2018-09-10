Falcons' Steven Means: Signs with Falcons
Means signed a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Means narrowly missed out on a roster spot with the Eagles after a strong preseason and 2.0 in the preseason finale. Now with Atlanta, Means, who's only appeared in 15 games over the past five seasons, will likely serve as a depth defensive lineman.
