Means ruptured his Achilles during Wednesday's practice and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Means has been with Atlanta since joining the team early in the 2018 season and he ultimately cranked out 14 tackles and a sack in eight appearances last year. The 29-year-old signed a one-year extension this offseason but will now look to regain his health and prepare to hit the open market again in 2020.