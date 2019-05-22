Means ruptured his Achilles during Wednesday's practice and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Means joined Atlanta last season and made eight appearances, accruing 14 tackles and a sack. The 29-year-old signed a one-year extension this offseason but will now look to regain his health and prepare to hit the open market again in 2020.