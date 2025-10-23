The Falcons designated Norton (ankle) to return from IR on Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Norton began the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He was initially deemed likely to miss 6-to-8 weeks, so a return to practice this week sits within that timetable. Norton will need to be activated within 21 days or else be required to miss the remainder of the campaign.