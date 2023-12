Norton is expected to start in the place of Kaleb McGary (knee) in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has appeared in nine games for the Falcons this season, playing primarily as a backup tackle and on special teams. Norton is in line to make his first start since 2021 in Week 14, and goes against a Buccaneers' defensive line that ranks in the top half of the league in sacks this season (35.0).