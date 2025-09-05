Norton (ankle) is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Norton was placed on injured reserve last week and seems likely to miss more than the required four games to begin the regular season. He's recovering from surgery on the injured ankle. Norton's absence became more notable after the Falcons lost starting RT Kaleb McGary (leg) for the duration of the 2025 season. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is expected to open the season at right tackle -- lefty Michael Penix's blind side -- for Atlanta, which represents a significant downgrade from McGary.