Falcons' Storm Norton: No go for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norton (foot) is not travelling with the team to Berlin for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Norton was unable to practice Thursday as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury, and he will now officially remain sidelined in Week 10. The team needs to activate him off injured reserve by Nov. 12 or he'll be forced to sit out the rest of the year.
