Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that he doesn't expect Norton (lower body) to return to practice ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Norton is working through a lower body injury, which appears severe enough for him to miss all three of the Falcons' preseason games. It's unclear whether his absence in practices and preseason games puts him in jeopardy of missing out on a spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Norton made one start across 17 regular-season games for the Falcons in 2024.