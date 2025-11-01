Falcons' Storm Norton: Not yet ready for 2025 debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norton (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Norton underwent ankle surgery in late August and has been on injured reserve all season. He was designated to return Oct. 22 and logged two full practices to begin this week before being a non-participant Friday. The Falcons will need to activate him off IR by Nov. 12 or he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the campaign.
