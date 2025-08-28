The Falcons placed Norton (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.

Norton missed all three of the Falcons' preseason games due to an ankle injury, which was severe enough for him to require surgery this past Tuesday. He'll start the season on IR and be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, which makes the Falcons' Week 6 clash against the Bills the earliest he can return. Jack Nelson is expected to serve as the Falcons' top reserve offensive tackle while Norton is sidelined.