Falcons' Storm Norton: Undergoes ankle surgery
By RotoWire Staff
Norton underwent surgery on his injured ankle Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Norton had been sidelined for the past few days and is now expected to be out for six to eight weeks following his procedure. He is expected to serve as one of the team's top backup tackles once healthy and could be a candidate to land on injured reserve following roster cutdowns.
