Falcons' Storm Norton: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norton (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
Although Norton was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and practiced in full all week, he'll remain sidelined for Atlanta's Week 8 contest. Jack Nelson and Michael Jerrell will likely continue to operate as the Falcons' top reserve tackles until Norton is activated from IR.
