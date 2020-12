Green has been elevated to the Falcons' active roster for a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Green entered the NFL as a second-round draft choice of Indianapolis in 2016, but he's only earned starts in 11 of 33 career appearances for the Colts, Panthers and Saints. With Atlanta having Ricardo Allen (concussion) unavailable for Week 14, Green is capable of providing depth at the free safety spot while also filling a special-teams role.