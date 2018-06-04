Falcons' Taj Williams: Inks contract with Atlanta

Williams signed a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official website reports.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of TCU, Williams was initially signed by Seattle in May, but was released after just a few days on the roster. He'll now get a chance to join Atlanta for minicamp, but still faces an uphill battle to make it to training camp, let alone securing a spot on the final roster. The Falcons released tight end Jake Roh in the corresponding move.