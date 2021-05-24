The Falcons signed Sharpe to a contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Sharpe spent time with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, and he'll now link with a Falcons team that's rumored to be in the process of finding a trade partner for longtime standout Julio Jones. In the event that Jones does get dealt, Sharpe could be thrust into a key depth role, though even then he'd be competing for the No. 3 gig at best behind both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, not to mention lauded rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Sharpe hasn't done much since his time with the Titans, and he only had a 25-329-4 stat line across 15 games with the team back in 2019.