McKinley did not start, but played in the first quarter of the Falcons' preseason opener against the Jets on Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

The second-year pass rusher seemed fully healthy against New York after being removed from practice with a bruised shoulder two weeks ago. On a third-and-medium situation during the game's opening drive, McKinley helped collapse the pocket on Josh McCown, and then quickly readjusted and assisted on a tackle of wide receiver Nate Sterling to force a punt. McKinley spun Bilal Powell to the ground on a stretch run on the first play of the second drive, and two plays later forced pressure on Teddy Bridgewater's blind side, leading to a another third-down stop. McKinley was relieved by Derrick Shelby shortly thereafter.