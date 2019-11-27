Play

McKinley (shoulder) is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus the Saints.

After practicing on a limited basis earlier this week, McKinley appears fully recovered from what had been a lingering shoulder injury. In 11 games this season, the defensive end has posted 22 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

