Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Another sack Monday
McKinley recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 44 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Giants.
McKinley recorded his first sack since Week 4, bringing his season-total to 5.5. The second-year defensive end continues to apply pressure to opposing teams quarterbacks, something he'll look to continue after the Falcons' bye week.
