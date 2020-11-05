Interim coach Raheem Morris said that McKinley (groin) "will be held accountable" for posting a Tweet that voiced displeasure about the team failing to move him at the trade deadline, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McKinley proclaimed that the Falcons turned down the opportunity to move him for a second-round draft choice last year, and again this season declined fifth and sixth-round picks in exchange for his services. The team refutes having received any such offers, but McKinley is clearly unhappy with the situation in Atlanta, confirming Wednesday that he has requested trades each of the past two seasons. McKinley missed Thursday night's win over the Panthers because of a groin injury, but in four appearances this year he has produced eight tackles, seven QB hits and one sack. The Falcons declined McKinley's fifth-year option in April, meaning the 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season.