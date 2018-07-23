McKinley (shoulder) will not open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

This is a positive development for McKinley, who missed the Falcons' spring workout program while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. While it isn't clear when the edge rusher will be back on the field, the fact that McKinley wasn't placed on the PUP list suggests his absence shouldn't last very long.