Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Avoids PUP list
McKinley (shoulder) will not open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
This is a positive development for McKinley, who missed the Falcons' spring workout program while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. While it isn't clear when the edge rusher will be back on the field, the fact that McKinley wasn't placed on the PUP list suggests his absence shouldn't last very long.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Continues recovery from shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Successful shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoes surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Six sacks on season•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Closing in on return to game action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...