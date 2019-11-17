Play

McKinley (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McKinley was hurt in the second quarter, and the team's halftime evaluations deemed him healthy enough to return. The third-year pro will continue manning starter's reps, as he looks to pressure Kyle Allen and stymie Christian McCaffrey.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories