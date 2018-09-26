Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Back at practice
McKinley (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Atlanta's defense is in desperate need of reinforcement, and Wednesday the team got its promising second-year pass rusher back in the mix -- though head coach Dan Quinn stated that McKinley's status for Week 4 will be determined definitively Friday. McKinley tallied a sack in each of the Falcons' first two games of the season before being sidelined in Week 3 with a strained groin. The front seven for Atlanta will look to suffocate Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday, in an effort to take pressure off of a depleted secondary that's been devastated by injury.
