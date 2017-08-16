Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Closing in on return to game action
McKinley (shoulder) is nearing a full return and could make his preseason debut Sunday at Pittsburgh, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley has witnessed a steady increase in practice reps as he works to get back to full health. The Falcons' rookie is expected to bring in much needed help on the Atlanta defensive front in his first NFL season. While it's not necessarily a guarantee he'll play in Pittsburgh, it's a good sign to his progression gaining steam.
