Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Comes up with turnover
McKinley recovered a Deadrin Senat-forced fumble, and ran the ball back for a 17-yard return during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.
McKinley is an undeniable X-factor for the Falcons defense, having shown promise as an edge rusher through his first two pro campaigns, but not yet having blossomed into a Pro-Bowl caliber player. In suiting up for 33 of Atlanta's 34 regular and postseason contests between 2017 and 2018, McKinley has registered 15 sacks, 27 QB hits, 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Last year he started off red-hot with 4.5 sacks through the first three games, but registered 2.5 in his remaining 12 appearances. If capable of regaining that early-season form from a year ago, it will substantially increase Atlanta's ability to have a bounce-back year defensively.
