Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Considered day to day
Takk McKinley (groin) is considered day to day, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McKinley's designation leaves him questionable to suit up against the Saints on Sunday. The 2017 first-rounder has played through injury for much of his early career, and posted a sack in each of Atlanta's first two games of the 2018 season. A final call on McKinley's availability likely won't be made until just prior to kickoff Sunday.
