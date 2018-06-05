McKinley participated in individual drills during Falcons OTAs on Tuesday as he continues to rehabilitate from offseason shoulder surgery, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

There may not be a Falcons player with greater hope for a breakout 2018 campaign than McKinley, who showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season out of UCLA. The 22-year-old McKinley picked up one sack for every 66.8 snaps during the regular season (six sacks on 401 defensive plays), establishing a pace which rivals some of the league's most ferocious pass rushers. Arizona's Chandler Jones averaged one sack every 61.5 defensive snaps in 2017, while Cameron Jordan of New Orleans averaged 76.2 defensive plays per sack. Head coach Dan Quinn stated last week that so long as his recovery from February shoulder continues to go smoothly, McKinley will be fully recuperated in time for Falcons training camp in July. The second-year man has a strong probability of accumulating 10-plus sacks in 2018, as he is likely to be slotted in as one of the team's starting defensive ends.