McKinley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a shoulder injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley's an integral part of the Falcons' defensive front, as he consistently logs over a 70-percent snap share. This increased usage puts the third-year pro on track for a career high in tackles, as he already has 20 on the year. If McKinley doesn't return to this contest, expect Adrian Clayborn and Allen Bailey to both see an uptick in snaps.