Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Developing into quarterback nightmare
McKinley leads all NFL edge defenders with a Sack Rate of 6.1 percent through Week 4, per Pro Football Focus.
The injury-plagued Falcons defense has gotten off to an abysmal start to the season, ranking among the bottom eight teams in both pass and rush defense while allowing an astronomical 30.5 points per game (only Tampa Bay and Oakland are worse in that regard). If there is one overcoming bright spot through the first quarter of the season, however, it would be McKinley, who is currently tied with J.J. Watt and Khalil Mack in the No. 2 position among NFL sack leaders despite sitting out Week 3. On Sunday, McKinley will have his hands full in a must-win game for Atlanta, facing off against a Steelers' offensive line with three former Pro Bowlers in the starting lineup.
