McKinley is spending time with family in California after his friend summoned police Tuesday out of concern for his mental well-being, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

No charges were filed as a result of Tuesday's visit with police, and team spokesman Brian Cearns advised Wednesday that McKinley has been in "constant communication" with the team and seems to be in a "good spot". The root cause of his friend's 911 call remains unclear, but McKinley appears to be in the clear as he recuperates with family in his hometown of Oakland, CA.