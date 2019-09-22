McKinley (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley logged a large workload through the first two games, making five solo tackles. He recorded 0.5 sacks before leaving this contest. If McKinley can't return, expect Adrian Clayborn to see increased duties at defensive end.

