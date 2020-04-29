McKinley (shoulder) confirmed Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that the Falcons declined his fifth-year team option for 2021.

The fifth-year option was projected to be worth around $10.1 million, and the Falcons weren't willing to pay that price for a defensive end who has been a solid, but unspectacular contributor during his first three seasons in the NFL. After tallying a career-high seven sacks in 2018, the Falcons were hopeful McKinley would take another leap in 2019, but he turned in exactly half of that sack total from the year before. McKinley will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season.