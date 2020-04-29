Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Fifth-year option declined
McKinley (shoulder) confirmed Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that the Falcons declined his fifth-year team option for 2021.
The fifth-year option was projected to be worth around $10.1 million, and the Falcons weren't willing to pay that price for a defensive end who has been a solid, but unspectacular contributor during his first three seasons in the NFL. After tallying a career-high seven sacks in 2018, the Falcons were hopeful McKinley would take another leap in 2019, but he turned in exactly half of that sack total from the year before. McKinley will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Progressing from shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: May need surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Placed on IR•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...
-
Dynasty QB Rankings
Dynasty quarterback rankings post-draft update.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
The CBS Fantasy team reacts to our latest PPR mock draft.