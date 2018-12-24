McKinley collected three tackles and half a sack during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

McKinley was Taylor Heinicke's worst nightmare Sunday, picking up a season-high four QB hits in addition to his 0.5 sacks. After amassing six sacks as a rookie in 2017 despite playing only 38 percent of the defensive snaps, McKinley is tied with Jack Crawford for the team lead with 6.5 sacks this season. An emerging pass-rushing star in his sophomore campaign, McKinley looks to take advantage of a Buccaneers offensive line that has surrendered the fourth-most QB hits (105) when the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay in Week 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories