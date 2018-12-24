Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Formidable defensive showing Sunday
McKinley collected three tackles and half a sack during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.
McKinley was Taylor Heinicke's worst nightmare Sunday, picking up a season-high four QB hits in addition to his 0.5 sacks. After amassing six sacks as a rookie in 2017 despite playing only 38 percent of the defensive snaps, McKinley is tied with Jack Crawford for the team lead with 6.5 sacks this season. An emerging pass-rushing star in his sophomore campaign, McKinley looks to take advantage of a Buccaneers offensive line that has surrendered the fourth-most QB hits (105) when the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay in Week 17.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Another sack Monday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Making impact as pass rusher•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Developing into quarterback nightmare•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...