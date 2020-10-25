McKinley (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley missed just one game due to this groin injury, and he'll return to a starting role at defensive end. The 2017 first-round pick has recorded seven tackles and a sack through three games this season, although he left early due to injury in two of those contests.
