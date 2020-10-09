McKinley (groin) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley is on track to retake the field versus Carolina after having logged back-to-back absences. The starting defensive end's return should be a notable boost for Atlanta's struggling defense.
