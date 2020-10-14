McKinley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley missed two straight games with a groin injury before returning in a Week 5 matchup against the Panthers where he aggravated the injury and left the game after logging just five defensive snaps. It's a positive sign that McKinley could practice in some capacity Wednesday, but his status Thursday and Friday will reveal more about his chances of playing Sunday against the Vikings.
