McKinley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley missed two straight games with a groin injury before returning in a Week 5 matchup against the Panthers where he aggravated the injury and left the game after logging just five defensive snaps. It's a positive sign that McKinley could practice in some capacity Wednesday, but his status Thursday and Friday will reveal more about his chances of playing Sunday against the Vikings.