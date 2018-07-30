Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Held out of practice
McKinley was inactive for the Falcons' third practice of training camp Sunday, and is considered day-to-day with a sore shoulder, Matthew Tabeek of the team's official site reports.
Head coach Dan Quinn assured that there is no need for concern regarding McKinley's shoulder, saying in a press conference after practice: "(It's) nothing too serious. His shoulder is sore... We knew we weren't going to give him all of the contact work early, so we'll see what it looks like for tomorrow." After participating in position drills at Atlanta's first training camp session Friday, the second-year defensive end appeared to come off the field in pain Saturday, but it's probable that he'll be reactivated by week's end.
