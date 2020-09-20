Coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe McKinley (groin) has a serious injury, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
While McKinley isn't expected to be out long term, Quinn stopped short of saying the DE would be ready for Week 3 versus the Bears. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Allen Bailey rotated in McKinley's stead and would likely serve in similar roles if McKinley is forced to miss any time.
