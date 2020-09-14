McKinley collected five tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and one sack during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The fourth-year edge rusher enjoyed a comprehensively-dominant performance, as he also racked up an incredible six QB hits on Russell Wilson during the contest. McKinley certainly knows how to get to the quarterback, as evidenced by his 28 QB hits the past two seasons, but the key to unlocking a lucrative free-agent deal will be closing on those opportunities in 2020. Better yet, if McKinley can consistently become a presence in defending opposing ground attacks as he was Sunday, he has the potential to become an all-around defensive stalwart.