McKinley (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Carolina, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's unclear how McKinley suffered the injury, but, he was forced to leave the contest in the first quarter. As long as the UCLA product is sidelined, look for Allen Bailey and Steven Means to see an uptick in snaps at defensive end.
