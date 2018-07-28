McKinley left Saturday's practice early with a bruised right arm, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons were somewhat relieved following the news that the injury was just a bruise. McKinley is fresh off shoulder surgery and the team feared his departure from practice was somewhat related to the offseason procedure. A bruised arm shouldn't keep the pass rusher sidelined for too long. Expect McKinley back on the field before the team's first preseason affair.

