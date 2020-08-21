McKinley has lightened his build over the offseason to better utilize his speed off the edge, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2017 first-round pick showed flashes of brilliance during the early stages of his Falcons tenure, registering 15 sacks across the first 33 regular-season and postseason outings of his career. During a make-or-break 2019, however, McKinley struggled with an ever-lingering shoulder injury and only registered 3.5 sacks across 14 appearances. McKinley had his fifth-year option declined by the team in April as a result, providing ample financial incentive for the 24-year-old as he enters a contract season.