McKinley (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury list, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The third-year edge rusher endured a quiet afternoon Sunday against the Buccaneers, as McKinley played on 13 defensive snaps with zero recorded tackles. Atlanta's front seven was blanked in the sack department as McKinley's struggles in getting after the quarterback continue, with 1.5 sacks in 12 appearances to his name this season. He's seemingly saddled with a lingering shoulder injury, as the Falcons' defense prepares to take on a Saints offensive line that ranks top seven in the NFL with 21 sacks allowed on the year.

