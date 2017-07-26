McKinley (shoulder) will be a limited participant to start training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McKinley was originally expected to completely sit out the early portions of training camp, but the Falcons' 2017 first-rounder will be available to participate on a limited basis. Upon his return to full health, McKinley will be in a battle for a starting spot at outside linebacker across from Vic Beasley.