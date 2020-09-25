McKinley (groin) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Since McKinley didn't practice all week, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 3's NFC matchup. With Dante Fowler (ankle) also questionable, the Falcons could be without their starting defensive ends, which would open the door for Allen Bailey and Steven Means to bump into starting roles.