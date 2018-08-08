Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Listed as starter
McKinley has been announced as one of the Falcons' starting defensive ends in the team's first published depth chart of the season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Although technically an unofficial publication, it bodes well for McKinley that he has been penciled in as a starter along Atlanta's defensive line, taking over for the recently-departed Adrian Clayborn. Further positive news developed for the 22-year-old Tuesday when he participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since exiting practice with a right arm bruise over a week ago.
