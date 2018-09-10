McKinley recorded one tackle and a sack in Thursday's 18-12 loss to the Eagles.

McKinley started at defensive end and was largely held in check by the Eagles' nine-time Pro Bowl tackle, Jason Peters, despite McKinley being able to get to Nick Foles for one of Atlanta's two sacks of the game. The 2017 first-rounder should have an easier time in Week 2 when the Falcons host a Panthers team that is dealing with injury along its offensive line.

