Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Making impact as pass rusher
McKinley is one of a group of four Falcons defenders -- including Grady Jarrett (ankle), Jack Crawford and Vic Beasley -- that has held opponents to four yards per pass play when the quartet shares the field together. That mark would rank first in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.
Though it's somewhat of a far-reaching stat, it nonetheless illustrates the effectiveness of the Atlanta defensive line when its ideal starters are on the field. Following an electrifying start to the season, McKinley has cooled off over the past two weeks. The second-year man tallied 4.5 sacks and six tackles over his first three appearances of the year, but has no sacks and just two tackles in two games since. McKinley has an opportunity to heat up against the Giants in Week 7 while doing battle with an offensive line that has allowed the fifth-most sacks in the NFL this season.
