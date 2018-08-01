Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Misses third consecutive practice
McKinley sat out Atlanta's training camp session Wednesday with a bruised shoulder, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley is receiving a day-to-day diagnosis as Atlanta continues to take a precautionary stance on assimilating the second-year defensive end back into the rotation. Mild cause for concern creeps in as the rookie has had to miss practice time almost immediately after returning as a full participant from offseason shoulder surgery, but the team is adamant that there is no cause for alarm and that he is going to be brought back slowly. Given the promising pass-rushing abilities McKinley has exhibited in a limited workload (eight sacks as a rookie), he absolutely possesses the tools to be a double-digit sack guy if he can remain on the field.
